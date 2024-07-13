IDF: 'Deif's demise will have a profound impact on Hamas'

The IDF continues to assess the results of Saturday's strike in Khan Younis which reportedly targeted Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif and Khan Younis Brigade Commander Rafa Salama. "We assume Hamas will try to conceal the outcomes," the IDF said, noting that the strike targeted a compound belonging to Salama and held by terrorists and collaborators.
The military reports growing indications suggest that Salama was eliminated. A highly significant and dominant figure, he coordinated Hamas' war efforts with Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and oversaw the hostage situation.
The army obtained "strong, precise and corroborated" intelligence about Deif's presence at the compound overnight Saturday, stalling the precision strike until receiving unequivocal indications about his whereabouts and confirmation that no hostages were present at the site.
The IDF said that the effects of that attack were already felt on the streets of Gaza, with some celebrations observed. "We will continue to strike and pursue Hamas leaders wherever they are," the army added, emphasizing that "Deif's demise will have a profound impact on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hamas abroad and the Gazan street."
Medical sources in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the death toll from the strike near the displaced persons compound in Al-Mawasi, which is designated by Israel as a humanitarian zone, has risen to 79, alongside dozens of injured. Israeli sources told the Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal that the strike was precise and most of the casualties were terrorists, including Deif and Salama's bodyguards.
The precise intelligence leading to the strike relied on technological surveillance and listening capabilities as well as human tracking on the ground, resulting in cross-referencing and final confirmation that Deif was at the targeted site, an open and wooded area with shacks, sheds and palm trees.