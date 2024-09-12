Watch Israeli navy rescue boat drifting toward Lebanon

IDF dispatches Navy and Air Force after hearing that Israeli citizens were on a boat nearing the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre, 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border 

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Watch Navy rescue a boat drifting toward Lebanon
(IDF)

An IDF naval vessel on Thursday rushed to the aid of a boat carrying two Israeli citizens, that had stalled and was drifting dangerously close to Lebanese shores. The boat had reached the waters off the coastal Lebanese city of Tyre, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Air Force was also called to assist in the rescue operation. The boat with the Israelis onboard was returned safely.
2 View gallery
כלי שיט נסחף למרחב הימי של לבנון - כוחות חיל הים חילצו אותו והשיבו אותו למרחב המים הריבוניים של מדינת ישראלכלי שיט נסחף למרחב הימי של לבנון - כוחות חיל הים חילצו אותו והשיבו אותו למרחב המים הריבוניים של מדינת ישראל
Navy rescues a boat drifting toward Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
The incident took place amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group. At least 15 rockets were fired at Israel, causing damage and igniting fires but no reported injuries.
2 View gallery
כביש 89 בין עין יעקב למעלות - שריפה כתוצאה משיגוריםכביש 89 בין עין יעקב למעלות - שריפה כתוצאה משיגורים
Fire ignites after Hezbollah rocket fire to the Galilee
On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets at Israeli targets in the north. One soldier suffered serious wounds in an attack on Kibbutz Dan.

