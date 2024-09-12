Watch Israeli navy rescue boat drifting toward Lebanon

An IDF naval vessel on Thursday rushed to the aid of a boat carrying two Israeli citizens, that had stalled and was drifting dangerously close to Lebanese shores. The boat had reached the waters off the coastal Lebanese city of Tyre, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Air Force was also called to assist in the rescue operation. The boat with the Israelis onboard was returned safely.
The incident took place amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group. At least 15 rockets were fired at Israel, causing damage and igniting fires but no reported injuries.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets at Israeli targets in the north. One soldier suffered serious wounds in an attack on Kibbutz Dan.