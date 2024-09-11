Special rescue unit soldiers killed in Gaza chopper crash named

The IDF said on Wednesday that Chief Master Sergeant (res.) Daniel Alloush, 37, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, and Chief Master Sergeant (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, aged 38, from Nes Harim, both soldiers from the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, were killed in the overnight helicopter crash near the Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza .

2 View gallery Tom Ish-Shalom, Daniel Alloush

The military said a female pilot, a pilot in the reserves, a flight mechanic and a doctor in the reserves, along with another member of the tactical rescue unit, were badly hurt in the crash. Another doctor and a second mechanic suffered moderate injuries.

Tom who was born in Kibbutz Hanita on the northern border, is survived by his wife Carmit, his 13-year-old son Yotam, and his twin daughters Maya and Gaia. After the October 7 massacre, he volunteered to return to active duty.

"He was a true friend who was always happy to lend a helping hand," a neighbor in his community in the hills of Jerusalem said. "They wanted to live here, in our mixed religious and secular community, in a message of unity. He loved the sea, loved to dive, sail and kayak, and loved hiking all over Israel."

Daniel was survived by his wife Kim and his two children Tommy and Niko. "Daniel my school mate was an amazing person and a true hero," his friend Hadar Segal wrote on Facebook. "He was loved by all. His death is heartbreaking."

Another friend said he was an angel in human form. "Even in your final moments you were there to help others. We are shattered our dear brother. We will love you until our dying day."

An initial probe of the crash revealed it occurred due to a technical problem or human error and was not caused by hostile fire. The chopper arrived after midnight to a landing strip in Gaza and hit the ground as it came in for a landing to extract a soldier who was critically hurt from sniper fire.

2 View gallery Helicopter after a fatal crash in Gaza Strip

Relatives of one of the wounded on board said he told them he heard the pilot say they were about to crash but it all happened in seconds.

President Isaac Herzog in a post on X called it "a difficult and painful morning for the State of Israel, as our beloved and dear sons have fallen in battle, leaving behind families whose worlds were shattered in an instant."