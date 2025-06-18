Mano Maritime luxury cruise ship gets Birthright participants out of country, brings stranded Israelis home

Alongside the first rescue flight that landed in Israel on Wednesday morning, a sea-based evacuation operation was also launched. The Crown Iris cruise ship, operated by Mano Maritime, departed on Tuesday carrying approximately 1,500 Birthright participants who had been visiting Israel. The ship will return from Cyprus with about 1,800 Israelis.

2 View gallery The Crown Iris ( Photo: M.L.T )

By the end of the week, two voyages will be made from Limassol to Ashdod, bringing back roughly 3,600 Israelis.

The ship sailed under escort from Israeli Navy vessels. Passengers disembarked in Cyprus and will continue on to various destinations from there. On Thursday morning, around 1,800 Israelis will be processed at the Port of Limassol and are expected to return to Ashdod by Friday morning. The journey will take approximately 14 hours.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The ship-based rescue operation is being carried out under an agreement with the Ministry of Transportation. “We acted as quickly as possible to implement the plan to bring Israelis home from abroad, which we view as a vital national mission during wartime,” said Mano Maritime Chairman and owner, Moshe Mano.

2 View gallery Birthright participants ( Photo: Roi Alman )

A second voyage will depart from Cyprus on Saturday, after the Crown Iris arrives there with another group of Birthright participants leaving Israel. The ship is scheduled to return to Israel on Sunday morning with another 1,800 Israelis on board.

Next week, on Monday, a third voyage will depart from Limassol — this one initiated by Bank Leumi, which chartered the vessel. Mano Maritime has announced it plans to operate additional sailings next week, pending approval from the Ministry of Transportation and the Home Front Command. Further announcements will follow accordingly.