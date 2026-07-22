Police arrest Palestinian suspected of groping minors at Tel Aviv beach

Israeli police arrested a 20-year-old Palestinian man from Hebron on Monday suspected of committing indecent acts against two minors and a young woman while they were swimming at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv.

Israeli police arrested a 20-year-old Palestinian man from Hebron on Monday suspected of committing indecent acts against two minors and a young woman while they were swimming at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv.

Israeli police arrested a 20-year-old Palestinian man from Hebron on Monday suspected of committing indecent acts against two minors and a young woman while they were swimming at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv.

The incident was reported Monday evening after beachgoers and a lifeguard alerted authorities. Investigators said the victims, who include foreign minors visiting Israel, reported that the suspect attempted to touch them inappropriately beneath their swimwear while they were in the water.

The incident was reported Monday evening after beachgoers and a lifeguard alerted authorities. Investigators said the victims, who include foreign minors visiting Israel, reported that the suspect attempted to touch them inappropriately beneath their swimwear while they were in the water.

The incident was reported Monday evening after beachgoers and a lifeguard alerted authorities. Investigators said the victims, who include foreign minors visiting Israel, reported that the suspect attempted to touch them inappropriately beneath their swimwear while they were in the water.