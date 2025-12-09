Weapon of fallen IDF officer Daniel Peretz retrieved from Gaza

The weapon belonging to IDF officer Captain Daniel Peretz, who was killed in combat on October 7 while commanding a tank in Nahal Oz, has been recovered by the Carmeli Brigade’s combat team (Brigade 2) in a booby-trapped compound in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Sunday. The discovery was made using to precise intelligence.
Lt. Col. (res.) C., deputy commander of the Carmeli Brigade, told Ynet that, upon receiving the intel, the unit understood the mission's significance. “This was a moral task we were determined to complete at any cost,” he said.
A 12-man team of reservists — a mix of combat engineers and security personnel — was assembled, with C. leading the mission. “We first scouted the location without engineering equipment to assess the situation, then returned with a digger and began excavating,” he explained.
After an hour of intense searching, the team uncovered explosives hidden nearby. Just as they were about to retreat due to safety concerns, the digger's scoop struck the weapon. “It was a tense moment. We searched for an hour and found nothing. Once we realized the area was rigged with explosives, we decided to pull back. But the determination of the soldiers paid off — miraculously, just before we left, the weapon was unearthed.”
C. described feelings of immense pride. “There were two key aspects," he said. "Giving the family a memento of their fallen son, and preventing the enemy from turning the weapon into a symbol. I remembered how Hamas boasted about having Hadar Goldin’s weapon. We knew we had to prevent that from happening again. For the family and for national morale.”
The unit involved was in its sixth round of reserve duty during the war.
“Turnout rates are extremely high,” said C., attributing it to the brigade’s sense of mission and unity. “People are driven by a sense of purpose. We put aside all the noise from outside and focus on what unites us. That’s the essence of reserve service. And of course, our families and workplaces — the strong home front allows us to keep serving.”
Captain Daniel Peretz, originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, immigrated to Israel at the age of 13 with his family. He was the son of Rabbi Doron Peretz, chairman of the World Mizrachi Movement and incoming head of the World Zionist Organization. Daniel’s brother, Yonatan, was also wounded in the October 7 battles but managed to get married just days later, even as Daniel was still listed as missing.
At Daniel’s funeral, his tank crew member and recently released hostage, Staff Sgt. Matan Angrest, gave an emotional eulogy: “It was important for me to salute and pay my last respects to my commander Daniel. I can barely stand, but this is the least I can do for him and our crew — true heroes,” said Angrest, just two days after being released from captivity.
Their tank crew from the 77th Armored Battalion included Captain Daniel Peretz, Sgt. Tomer Leibovitz, Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, and Staff Sgt. Matan Angrest. On the morning of the massacre, they bravely fought off hundreds of Hamas terrorists attempting to breach the Nahal Oz outpost and nearby communities. In that battle, 215 terrorists infiltrated the post, more than 50 soldiers were killed, and 10 were kidnapped — all of whom have since returned.