Turkey's Erdogan unveils 'Steel Dome' air defense system

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday formally inaugurated Turkey's integrated air defense system known as the "Steel Dome," which he described as a watershed moment for the country and its defense industry.

"These systems are a show of strength for Turkey," Erdogan said at an event at the Ankara facilities of defense contractor Aselsan. "In air defense, we are ushering in a new era for our beloved Turkey."

Turkey presents the Steel Dome air defense system

Erdogan's government announced in August of last year the start of development of the Steel Dome, which integrates sea-based and land-based air defense platforms and sensors into a network to protect Turkey's skies.

Erdogan said the latest stage of the project consisted of 47 vehicles worth $460 million that would "inspire confidence in our friends and fear in our enemies." The government hasn't said exactly when the system will be fully operational.

"No country that cannot develop its own radar and air defense system can look to its future with confidence in the face of current security challenges, especially in our region," Erdogan said.

NATO member Turkey first announced its plans to build its Steel Dome system in July 2024, aiming to create air defences similar to those provided by Israel's Iron Dome system.

1 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Aselsan facility ( Photo: Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS )

Turkey previously had sought to bolster its air defenses by acquiring S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2019. That move, however, saw the country kicked off the U.S.-led F-35 stealth jet program in a setback for Ankara's defense goals.

Nearby conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, as well as Israel's recent attacks on Iran, have heightened the need to develop better air defenses.

The president also unveiled new production facilities at Aselsan that are due to open in 2026. "In the next 50 years, Turkey will be a country that not only meets its own needs but also leads the world with its technology," Erdogan said, adding that the Turkish defense electronics company Aselsan will more than double production capacity with a $1.5 billion investment in the new technology base.