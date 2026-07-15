Report: Morocco to join Gaza stabilization force

Morocco has signed an agreement to join the International Stabilization Force planned for the Gaza Strip, state media reported Wednesday.

The agreement represents a formal commitment by Rabat to participate in the multinational mission, which is intended to help establish security in Gaza during the territory’s postwar transition.

Gaza City ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

The size of Morocco’s planned contingent, its deployment timetable and the precise role its personnel will perform were not immediately disclosed.

The U.S.-backed force is expected to support security operations, protect humanitarian activity and assist in the establishment and training of a new Palestinian police force. It is also intended to play a role in the dismantling of Hamas’ military infrastructure and the broader demilitarization of Gaza.

The planned force has faced delays as governments sought clarity over its mandate, rules of engagement and the risks their troops could face inside the territory.

Moroccan personnel are expected to form part of an initial, limited deployment before the mission is expanded, according to earlier reports. Preparations have included the construction of a logistics facility in Israel near the Kerem Shalom crossing, where the first personnel are expected to train and operate before entering Gaza.

The force was initially envisioned as a significantly larger multinational deployment, but countries have been cautious about committing troops while Hamas remains armed and questions persist over how security responsibilities will be divided.

Albania, Kazakhstan and Kosovo have also been reported as moving toward formal participation in the mission, while other countries have considered contributing troops or logistical assistance.

Morocco’s agreement marks an important step for the force because it would provide participation from an Arab country that maintains diplomatic relations with Israel while also publicly supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.