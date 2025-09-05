Retired general: IDF’s Gaza City entry critical to hostage return

Defeating Hamas is the key to bringing back all of the hostages, according to retired Israeli Brigadier General Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV that Israel is already controlling 75% of the Gaza Strip. Hamas has only two main strongholds remaining, the first and largest being Gaza City.
“At this point, the IDF is going to go into the city of Gaza,” Avivi said. “It's already controlling some of the neighborhoods surrounding the city, and it's going to fight just as it did in other places – in Khan Yunis, in Rafah, in Beit Hanoun.”
He said the IDF is expected to face the same challenges in Gaza City as elsewhere, but that its entry into the city is critical: Hamas, he said, has its back against the wall.
“The IDF is bringing into this fight all the cutting-edge technologies that have been developed, techniques and capabilities that we accumulated in the last two years of war,” Avivi explained. “I think it will take months … to completely take control of the city, and then it will take some time to clear it. It has so many tunnels, so many bunkers and booby-trapped houses, the forces will have to walk very carefully in order to safeguard our soldiers. But eventually Hamas will be defeated, and that defeat of Hamas is really the key to bringing back the hostages.”
Watch the full interview: