Retired general: IDF’s Gaza City entry critical to hostage return

“At this point, the IDF is going to go into the city of Gaza,” Avivi said. “It's already controlling some of the neighborhoods surrounding the city, and it's going to fight just as it did in other places – in Khan Yunis, in Rafah, in Beit Hanoun.”

“At this point, the IDF is going to go into the city of Gaza,” Avivi said. “It's already controlling some of the neighborhoods surrounding the city, and it's going to fight just as it did in other places – in Khan Yunis, in Rafah, in Beit Hanoun.”

“At this point, the IDF is going to go into the city of Gaza,” Avivi said. “It's already controlling some of the neighborhoods surrounding the city, and it's going to fight just as it did in other places – in Khan Yunis, in Rafah, in Beit Hanoun.”

He said the IDF is expected to face the same challenges in Gaza City as elsewhere, but that its entry into the city is critical: Hamas, he said, has its back against the wall.

He said the IDF is expected to face the same challenges in Gaza City as elsewhere, but that its entry into the city is critical: Hamas, he said, has its back against the wall.

He said the IDF is expected to face the same challenges in Gaza City as elsewhere, but that its entry into the city is critical: Hamas, he said, has its back against the wall.