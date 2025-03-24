Washing machine exposes rapist's lie in South Korea trial

A South Korean appeals court has upheld the rape conviction of a 24-year-old man after investigators discovered critical evidence in the reflection on a washing machine lid captured by a security camera.

The man had appealed his conviction on multiple charges, including raping his girlfriend and engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl. During those proceedings, prosecutors encountered difficulties proving an additional rape allegation brought by a second woman. The woman, who faced challenges convincing the court, was also subjected to legal pressure from the defendant, who filed proceedings against her in an attempt to coerce her into dropping the complaint.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The case took a turn when the woman provided police with footage from a security camera at the scene of the alleged assault. Initially, the video did not appear to contain direct evidence of the crime. But investigators enhanced the audio and video quality and discovered that the assault had been faintly reflected in the shiny plastic lid of a washing machine visible in the frame.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

The court accepted the video as evidence and convicted the man based on the footage.

He was originally sentenced to eight years in prison. However, the High Court of Appeals reduced his sentence to seven years, citing a settlement reached with one of the victims.

Upon release, the man will be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor for seven years. During that period, he will also be prohibited from working in facilities serving children, teenagers or individuals with disabilities.