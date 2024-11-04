Netanyahu urges justice minister to find 'solution to 'adversarial' attorney general

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on Justice Minister Yariv Levin to devise a "solution" regarding Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whom he described as "adversarial" to the government. The request followed a call by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during a Cabinet meeting to dismiss the attorney general.

The discussion arose while ministers were debating the appointment of a new Civil Service commissioner. Several ministers criticized the attorney general’s legal opinions, accusing her of obstructing government decisions.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch, Elad Gershgorn )

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed Baharav-Miara opposed "every good thing," citing her stance on prison overcrowding. Minister David Amsalem added that "everything is halted by her."

Karhi suggested firing Baharav-Miara, with Amsalem further blaming her and Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon. "This is adversarial legal advice," Netanyahu then remarked. "We saw what was approved under the previous government—illegal gas agreements, appointments during a transitional government. We can't work like this. I’m asking Yariv to propose a solution."

Netanyahu's comments referenced two key issues from the previous administration. The first was the maritime border agreement with Lebanon in 2022, under then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The agreement, which defined gas field rights in the Mediterranean, was criticized by Netanyahu as illegal because it was signed close to elections without full parliamentary approval, though it was sanctioned by the attorney general.

The second issue was the appointment of IDF Chief Herzi Halevi by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a transitional government. Netanyahu argued that such appointments should not be made during an election period, though the legal system permitted it under specific conditions.

Constantly at loggerheads

Netanyahu's government and the attorney general have been clashing for months over various issues. On Monday, Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, accusing him of acting "without authority" regarding legislation to subsidize daycare for ultra-Orthodox families, which she argued effectively circumvents the military draft law for the ultra-Orthodox. Baharav-Miara had previously said that the law would encourage draft evasion and was unconstitutional.

The attorney general’s letter, drafted by her deputy Dr. Gil Limon, noted, "We have been informed that you approached the accountant general, requesting he instruct the Labor Ministry to act contrary to the attorney general’s guidelines and the government’s position in ongoing court cases related to daycare subsidies." Fuchs responded by accusing Baharav-Miara of creating a "constitutional crisis and anarchy" with her opposition to the government's agenda.

2 View gallery Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi ( Photo: Yonatan Sinder/Flash90 )

The government meeting also addressed the appointment of the new Civil Service commissioner, a position traditionally filled through a competitive selection process. Baharav-Miara had requested clarification from the government on why no competitive process was being considered, instead of allowing Prime Minister Netanyahu to present a sole candidate to the committee for approval. This comes as the government informed the Supreme Court of its intention to amend the appointment process.

Baharav-Miara has also opposed other coalition-backed bills, including one that seeks to expand police use of spyware but excludes bribery offenses, and another that would change television ratings measurement methods, which she criticized for potentially infringing on privacy rights. The latter bill, introduced by Likud MK Shlomo Danino, has been linked to Communications Minister Karhi, who earlier called for Baharav-Miara’s dismissal.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: