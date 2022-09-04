Gantz taps Herzi Halevi to be next military chief, pending government approval

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday named Herzl (Herzi) Halevi as the new chief of the military staff to replace Aviv Kochavi.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

His appointment is subject to government approval.

1 View gallery Herzl (Herzi) Halevi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Helavi serves as the deputy chief of staff under Kochavi and before that, headed the IDF southern command. He had also served as commander of the IDF's special forces unit.

His appointment came after it was made possible by Attorney General Baharav-Miara, who approved the move in July, despite calls from opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid naming a new military chief ahead of the November elections.

Gantz will advise a committee set up to approve senior appointments before it is brought before the government for a final vote.

The committee that will weigh the defense minister's decision, is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Menachem Mazuz, a former attorney general, who's own appointment was criticized by the opposition.

Gantz said his decision followed consultations with many senior officials including Prime Minister Yair Lapid, former ministers of defense, the chief of staff and some who had held that position in the past.

Officials in the defense ministry said Gantz decided that Halevi comes to the job with a rich and diverse experience and a proven ability as a commander, shown over his many years of service in the field and in the general staff.

Gantz, the officials said, informed Halevi of his decision.

Halevi, who is 54-years old, is a native of Jerusalem, and was named after an uncle who was killed in the battle for the city in the 1967, Six Day War.

His father was an activist in the Irgun, the right-wing militia headed by Menachem Begin, before the establishment of the state and his mother is the niece of Abraham Isaac Kook, who was considered one of the fathers of religious Zionism.

Halevi is married to Sharon, and is a father of four. He has earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy and business and a graduate degree from the National Defense University in Washington.



