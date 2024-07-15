IDF watched and waited for Deif before strike Salama's villa

Israel watched now slain Rafa Salama for weeks and saw he would arrive at a villa and compound belonging to his family but decided not to eliminate him but wait in the hopes that eventually, Mohammed Deif would join him there, according to a report in the New York Times. Although Salama's death in the Israeli strike on the compound on Saturday, was confirmed by the military, Dief's condition remained unclear.

Salama had been spending, more and more time at the villa, after the IDF had taken control of several other properties of his in Khan Younis, both above and below ground. Israeli security officials said he was mostly in tunnels but would come up for air and spend time in his villa with other armed family members.

3 View gallery Mohammed Deif, crater caused by bombing a Hamas Khan Younis compound ( Photo: Bashar Taleb / AFP )

They said the military thought Deif, who had survived several attempts on his life and was in bad health would have more need than other Hamas leaders, to emerge from the tunnels. The intelligence the IDF relied on included a photograph of Salama and Deif together in the villa's garden.

3 View gallery Rafa Salama ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Friday, a day before the attack, Intelligence officers received a hint that Deif was in Salama's compound. The information made it up the chain of command to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who approved the strike late on Friday night. After further indications were received, at 10 AM, at least five U.S.-made guided bombs were dropped on the compound creating a large crater.

3 View gallery Mohammed Deif's hideout before and after Israeli strike ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Although the humanitarian zone was also impacted, the officials said leaders in Israel calculated the risk to civilians was mitigated by the fact that the two senior terrorists were in the Hamas compound and according to their conduct, felt confident that there were no hostages held there. The Palestinians said more than 90 people were killed in the bombing.