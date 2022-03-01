Israel taps deputy ambassador to address UN

Foreign minister Yair Lapid decided on Tuesday to downgrade the Israeli representation in the upcoming emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly after concerns Ambassador Gilad Erdan may misrepresent the government's position.

The foreign ministry expressed concern that Arden, who was appointed by the previous government of Benjamin Netanyahu, would present the Israeli stance in a way that may "embarrasses" Israel.

Gilan Erdan

In his place, deputy ambassador Noa Furman, a professional diplomat, will speak on behalf of Israel and stick to the script written at the ministry.

Ministry officials told Ynet that Israel's relations with Russia are complicated and delicate, and that they are concerned that Erdan will "put on a show."

The ministry also hoped to keep Israel's involvement in the session at a minimum although it will support the resolution to condemn the Russian aggression.

Erdan had surprised the foreign ministry with his actions several times recently, officials said, making provocative statements without notifying his superiors or getting their permission. He had lost the trust of his colleagues back home, who have recently been discussing sensitive topics directly with the UN, the official said.

Erdan has yet to respond to Ynet on the matter.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

UN General Council observes a moment of silence in the memory of the victims of the war in Ukraine

Yair Lapid announced on Monday, that Israel is expected to vote in favor of the UN's condemnation of Russia, but last week Israel avoided expressing support of America's condemnation of Russia in the UN Security Council, despite the fact that 81 countries voted in favor.

Meanwhile, in the UN emergency meeting on human rights, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US "will continue to resist Anti-Israeli prejudice and the unfair and unproportionable focus on Israeli in the UN Human Rights Council".