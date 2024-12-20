Is now the time to stop Iran's nuclear program?

Now is the moment for the Western world to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, says Cliff May of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
In an interview with ILTV News, May explained that with Hamas weakened and seeking a ceasefire, Hezbollah contained, and the Assad regime in Syria collapsing, this is the ideal time for Israel or the United States to “totally destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ability to make and deliver nuclear weapons.”
However, May expressed doubt that the U.S. would take action under President Joe Biden’s leadership. Instead, he stated, “I think there’s a possibility for something to happen in a new Trump administration.”