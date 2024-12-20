Is now the time to stop Iran's nuclear program?

Cliff May: ' think there’s a possibility for something to happen in a new Trump administration'

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Nuclear bomb
Iran
Now is the moment for the Western world to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, says Cliff May of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
HOSTAGE DEAL ON HORIZON WHILE SYRIA THREATS LOOM
In an interview with ILTV News, May explained that with Hamas weakened and seeking a ceasefire, Hezbollah contained, and the Assad regime in Syria collapsing, this is the ideal time for Israel or the United States to “totally destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ability to make and deliver nuclear weapons.”
However, May expressed doubt that the U.S. would take action under President Joe Biden’s leadership. Instead, he stated, “I think there’s a possibility for something to happen in a new Trump administration.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""