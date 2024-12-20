Is now the time to stop Iran's nuclear program?

Now is the moment for the Western world to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, says Cliff May of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

Now is the moment for the Western world to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, says Cliff May of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

Now is the moment for the Western world to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, says Cliff May of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.