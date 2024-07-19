Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA

Britain's new Labour government said on Friday it would resume funding to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. Britain was one of several countries to halt their funding to UNRWA following accusations by Israel that some of the agency's staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.
In January the Foreign Office in London said that Britain was shocked by the allegations. "The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK Government has repeatedly condemned," the statement said.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy, told parliament he was reassured that the agency had taken steps to ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality.
"I can confirm to the house that we are overturning the suspension of UNRWA funding, Britain will provide 21 million (pounds) in funds" to the agency, he said.