Netanyahu says seeking to balance majority rule with individual rights

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would seek to balance majority rule with individual rights and in Israel, the balance has changed and must be brought back.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Netanyahu said he was guided by the need to maintain Israel as a liberal democracy.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Olaf Scholz i ( Yaron Barner )

"Israel, was is and will remain a liberal society," he said. "If we don't have a partner, we will try to come up with the best solution."

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Olaf Scholtz ( Photo: GPO )

Netanyahu was in Berlin for meetings with Chancellor Olaf Schotz and German President Frank-Water Steinmeier, to discuss the threats posed by Iran after it enriched uranium to a near military grade. He and the chancellor also discussed the sale of Arrow-3 defense systems to Germany.

In a press conference following the meeting, Scholtz expressed concern over the judicial overhaul and stressed that it was important that Israel remains a liberal democracy. He urged his guest to accept the compromise put forth by President Issac Herzog on Wednesday.

“Herzog submitted proposals to solve this situation and as a friend of Israel, we would hope you would consider these proposals,” Scholz said.

2 View gallery Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators in Berlin ( Photo: Atilla Somfalvi )

Speaking alongside Netanyahu he said the expansion of West Bank settlements does not contribute to peace in the Middle East.

Scholz also said Iran posed a real threat and that Germany and others were working to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, hundreds demonstrated against Netanyahu and his government in the German capital while demonstrations continued across Israel.







