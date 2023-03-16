Protesters stage 'day of disruption' after Netanyahu government rejects compromise on judicial reform

Protesters drew a red streak on the streets leading to the High Court in Jerusalem; In Tel Aviv, protestors blocking the road were attacked with pepper spray, and many gathered outside of the U.S. embassy with signs reading 'Biden, we have a problem' and 'Help Israel to save democracy'

Israeli protesters pressed ahead on Thursday with demonstrations against a judicial overhaul by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the rightist leader rejected a compromise proposal intended to defuse the crisis.
    • Despite efforts by the country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to pave a way out of the political crisis, the sides appeared to be further digging in on Thursday.
    מחאה בתל אביב    מחאה בתל אביב
    Protests in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Ran Rimon)
    Protesters are kicking off a third midweek "Day of Disruption" since the crisis began, as rallies and disruptions surfaced in the early morning hours.
    In the capital of Jerusalem, protesters drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s High Court to symbolize the "inextricable link between an independent judiciary and the freedom of expression and creativity, leisure, culture, and sport."
    צביעת הדרך ממגרש הרוסים לבית המשפט העליון בירושלים    צביעת הדרך ממגרש הרוסים לבית המשפט העליון בירושלים
    In Jerusalem, protesters drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s High Court
    (Photo: Amir Goldstein)
    יום החרפת ההתנגדות בירושלים - עשרות אומנים צובעים באדום את הדרך המובילה ממגרש הרוסים לבית המשפט העליון    יום החרפת ההתנגדות בירושלים - עשרות אומנים צובעים באדום את הדרך המובילה ממגרש הרוסים לבית המשפט העליון
    In Jerusalem, protesters drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s High Court
    Additionally, many high school students skipped school and protested outside of the Prime Minister's Office.
    Tel Aviv, the hub of weekly protests each Saturday night, is also seeing a wide array of demonstrations throughout the city. Many central roads have been blocked by protesters, and violence ensued in several locations. The police arrested three people for using pepper spray to attack the protesters blocking the road.
    נהג עצבני לאחר שריסס גז פלפל על מפגינים בגשר ליד הבורסה    נהג עצבני לאחר שריסס גז פלפל על מפגינים בגשר ליד הבורסה
    Protesters blocking the road attacked with pepper spray
    Some 100 protesters gathered outside of the U.S. embassy, holding signs reading "Biden, we have a problem" and "Help Israel to save democracy."
    A protest march is set to ensue in Tel Aviv, starting at HaBima Square at 7 p.m.
    מחאה מול שגרירות ארה"ב    מחאה מול שגרירות ארה"ב
    Protests outside of the U.S. embassy
    (Photo: Amir Terkel)
    In Haifa, a small flotilla of boats was blocking the shipping lane off the coast of the northern city of Haifa. This demonstration was led by IDF reserves.
    Additional rallies are transpiring in many other locations throughout Israel.
    מחאה בתל אביב    מחאה בתל אביב
    Protests in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Dana Kopel)
    Due to the wave of nationwide protests, last week, Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an overseas state visit after protesters blocked the road leading there, brandishing signs that read “don’t come back!” Tens of thousands have been attending weekly protests across the country each Saturday night.

    i24NEWS contributed to this story.
