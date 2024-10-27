'We woke up to very loud booms that lasted for almost three hours'

"Despite being prepared that the confrontation was approaching, it caught us by surprise," Azita, a resident of Tehran, tells Ynet.

"We woke up to very loud booms. This lasted for almost three hours. It's a strange mix of emotions: many of us in the opposition are hopefully waiting for an Israeli attack, because what could be worse than the current situation? But it's still frightening. Bombs are still being dropped on your home, on your country. The colors in the sky, the movement, the sounds – it was very, very scary. We're used to seeing these things on TV from Lebanon and Gaza, and suddenly it was above our heads.

Lines for gas stations in Iran





"There were two types of reactions once we realized the attack had begun. There were the people who support the regime, who immediately took to the streets, gathered and started marching and shouting that nothing happened, that the Israeli attack did no damage, and that the regime succeeded in keeping the citizens safe. And then there were the more practical people. They got into their cars with fuel containers and drove to gas stations, both to stock up in case of a shortage or price increase and to have the option to escape Tehran in case it became a primary target. People waited for hours in line at gas stations.

"State-run media quickly reported that the Iranian air defense proved itself much more than its Israeli counterpart. They repeatedly said Iranians should be proud of themselves and the regime that provided them protection from the 'Zionist enemy,' but the truth is that among many people, even among regime supporters, there is a certain degree of skepticism about these statements. The Israeli planes managed to bomb Iran.

"In the eyes of many, this is a crossing of red lines that Iran should not have allowed to be crossed. The regime and the authorities made every effort to return everything to normal as quickly as possible, ensuring there were no disruptions to daily life. They tried to convey that nothing happened, that it was an unsuccessful Israeli attempt. Many people walked the streets, the parks were full, and so were the markets. There was an attempt, more than usual, to project normalcy.

1 View gallery Projecting normalcy in Tehran ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) / REUTERS )

"Opinions here are also divided. Some people say it's a disgrace that we were bombed and that Iran must respond like a country whose sovereignty has been violated, but there are also many others who think the attack shows Iran's strength. They feared that Israel would bomb the oil sites or the nuclear bases and facilities and, in the end, it didn't happen, so there's a bit of relief. But the general feeling is a desire for revenge, to show Israel that Iran is neither Lebanon nor Gaza.

"All the attacks and repeated attacks are nerve-wracking. You don't know what to expect, when, how or with what intensity. There's also no one to really share with because there aren't many answers; we all live in constant uncertainty. The authorities have also increased their control over censorship and warned of severe punishments for anyone who shares materials from the attack with Western media. So, it's a fear that comes at you from both sides."

