Air raid sirens sounded across Israel; defense minister says war has 'no time limit'

Air raid sirens sounded simultaneously across several regions of Israel on Wednesday, including the Shomron, the Jordan Valley, the area surrounding the Sea of Galilee and parts of central Israel, as Iran launched a limited barrage of projectiles, according to Israeli authorities.

The incoming fire appeared similar in scale to previous Iranian launches and was relatively limited, officials said. Initial assessments indicated the projectiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

At the same time, alerts warning of drone infiltration by Hezbollah were activated in several communities in the western Galilee and later in the coastal city of Nahariya. The alerts refer to suspected hostile unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly called UAVs or drones.

The incidents occurred concurrently, triggering alerts across multiple regions within minutes.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had received no reports of injuries.

The barrage came after no launches from Iran were reported throughout the morning, following at least six separate launches overnight.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said there is “no time limit” on Israel’s ongoing war with Iran and its affiliated forces.

Speaking during a security assessment with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior defense officials, Katz said Israeli and allied forces have killed “many thousands” of members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer militia that operates under the Revolutionary Guard.

“The operation will continue without any time limit, as long as required, until we achieve all the objectives and decisively win the campaign,” Katz said.

Katz praised what he described as “very impressive achievements” in both offensive and defensive operations and highlighted coordination with the United States. He said the campaign is being carried out in cooperation with U.S. forces and U.S. Central Command, known as CENTCOM.

According to Katz, Israeli forces are conducting what he called a systematic effort to strike members of the Iranian regime, including Revolutionary Guard and Basij personnel.

He also accused Iran’s leadership of targeting civilians and said Israel will continue to strike strategic regime targets in Tehran and across Iran “day after day, target after target.”

Katz added that the operation is being coordinated at the political level by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he said speak daily and jointly set policy for the campaign.