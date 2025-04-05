'Israel's military, economic pressure on Hamas has yet to yield results'

It is too early to tell if the military pressure Israel is putting on Hamas is working, according to Chuck Freilich, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies and a former deputy national security advisor in Israel.

It is too early to tell if the military pressure Israel is putting on Hamas is working, according to Chuck Freilich, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies and a former deputy national security advisor in Israel.

It is too early to tell if the military pressure Israel is putting on Hamas is working, according to Chuck Freilich, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies and a former deputy national security advisor in Israel.

He told ILTV News that while military pressure is building up on Hamas, and there is socioeconomic pressure being applied on them too, Hamas has not yet indicated that it is ready to compromise.

He told ILTV News that while military pressure is building up on Hamas, and there is socioeconomic pressure being applied on them too, Hamas has not yet indicated that it is ready to compromise.

He told ILTV News that while military pressure is building up on Hamas, and there is socioeconomic pressure being applied on them too, Hamas has not yet indicated that it is ready to compromise.