Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
27C
Naftali Bennett greeted by UAE Foreign Minister upon arrival in Abu Dhabi

Bennett arrives in UAE for talks with leaders on Iran and more

Prime minister says visit bolsters bond forming between Israel and UAE in fields of security and prosperity; visit which comes a day after IAEA vote on resolution criticizing Iran over uranium traces at undeclared sites

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 06.09.22, 12:49
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE on Thursday for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • "Today we will build another level onto the special bond forming between our nations, for the security and prosperity of both peoples," Bennett said.
    3 View gallery
    ראש הממשלה בנט עם שר החוץ של איחוד האמירויות השייח' עבדאללה בן זאיד    ראש הממשלה בנט עם שר החוץ של איחוד האמירויות השייח' עבדאללה בן זאיד
    Naftali Bennett greeted by UAE Foreign Minister upon arrival in Abu Dhabi
    (Photo: GPO)
    The visit comes after the UN's Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday, overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
    Israel hailed a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
    "This is a significant resolution that exposes Iran's true face," Bennett said after the vote.
    3 View gallery
    חצי חצי ראש סבא"א רפאל גרוסי ומתקן ה גרעין של איראן בנתנז    חצי חצי ראש סבא"א רפאל גרוסי ומתקן ה גרעין של איראן בנתנז
    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi
    (Photo: EPA )
    The visit also comes after the mysterious deaths in Iran of senior scientists.
    Bennett told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday, that his government's strategy on Iran has changed.
    " The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so," he said.
    3 View gallery
    איוב אנטזארי וחסן רוחאני    איוב אנטזארי וחסן רוחאני
    Iranian scientist Ayoob Entezari dead under mysterious circumstances last week
    (Photo: Twitter)
    According to media reports, IAEA officials told member states that Iran has begun installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges in a cluster at an underground enrichment plant in line with a longstanding plan and now intends to add two more such clusters, or cascades.


    Talkbacks for this article 0