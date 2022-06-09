Bennett arrives in UAE for talks with leaders on Iran and more

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE on Thursday for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials.
"Today we will build another level onto the special bond forming between our nations, for the security and prosperity of both peoples," Bennett said.
The visit comes after the UN's Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday, overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
Israel hailed a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
"This is a significant resolution that exposes Iran's true face," Bennett said after the vote.
The visit also comes after the mysterious deaths in Iran of senior scientists.
Bennett told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday, that his government's strategy on Iran has changed.
" The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so," he said.
According to media reports, IAEA officials told member states that Iran has begun installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges in a cluster at an underground enrichment plant in line with a longstanding plan and now intends to add two more such clusters, or cascades.