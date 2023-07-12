Gallant heads to Azerbaijan to strengthen strategic ties

’s capital of Baku on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said. During the visit, which will last till Friday, Gallant will meet with the country’s president Ilham Aliyev, his Azeri counterpart General Zakir Hasanov, the Commander of the National Border Guard General Elchin Guliyev as well as other senior security officials.

Gallant is expected to be received with an honor guard at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Baku, including the local band playing Israel's national anthem

