Britannica removes map labeling Israel as 'Palestine' after backlash

The Encyclopedia Britannica has removed a map from its Britannica Kids edition that labeled the territory of Israel as “Palestine,” following a complaint by a British pro-Israel legal group and media inquiry by The Telegraph.

The change came after criticism that the educational content effectively erased the State of Israel and promoted a politically charged narrative.

3 View gallery A featured on Britannica labeling Israel as 'Palestine' after backlash ( Illustration: from Telegraph )

The map, published on the Britannica Kids website, showed the entire area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea as “Palestine,” with no mention of Israel. A caption accompanying the map read: “The name Palestine refers to a region in the Middle East. The region lies between the Jordan River and the Medi­ter­ranean Sea.”

The group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) said the depiction echoed the controversial slogan “From the river to the sea,” widely used by pro-Palestinian activists and militant groups, including Hamas, to describe a future Palestinian state encompassing all of Israel. UKLFI argued that Britannica’s map promoted a modern political agenda and called for urgent corrections.

In its letter to the encyclopedia’s U.S.-based publishers, UKLFI wrote: “These descrip­tions effect­ively erase the exist­ence of Israel, which in fact lies between the River Jordan and the Medi­ter­ranean sea. By defin­ing Palestine as extend­ing unin­ter­rup­ted from the river to the sea, the entries closely mir­ror the lan­guage and geo­graphic fram­ing of con­tem­por­ary act­iv­ist slo­gans such as ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. This phrase has been widely used as a ral­ly­ing cry for Palestinian ter­ror­ist groups and is con­tained in the 2017 charter of the Hamas ter­ror­ist group, which led the Octo­ber 7 attacks.”

3 View gallery Protester flies a sign bearing the phrase 'from the river to the sea' at a pro-Palestinian deomnstration in Athens, Greece ( Photo: AP / Yorgos Karahalis )

Following a Telegraph inquiry, Britannica removed the map from its site and updated the entry to reflect that “Today the State of Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip are loc­ated within this area.”

The organization’s concerns were first raised in November 2024 by Shari Black, a London-based Jewish children’s book writer with family in Israel. Black contacted Britannica directly and received a response saying the editorial team would review the issue, but she said she was not informed of any resulting changes. “Accuracy is really important when you're writing books for children and I was surprised that such a respected website would publish historic inaccuracies like this,” Black told The Telegraph. “It pushes a certain agenda, an erasure of Israel, a delegitimization of the country—even though it was established by international concensus.”

UKLFI also objected to broader language used in Britannica Kids, which referred to “Palestine” as a historical term dating back thousands of years. Historians cited by The Telegraph questioned this portrayal, noting the term “Palestine” was introduced by the Roman Emperor Hadrian only after the Bar Kokhba revolt in 135 CE to suppress Jewish identity in the region once known as Judea.

3 View gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstration at Columbia University, New York ( Photo: Reuters )

UKLFI Director Caroline Turner said retroactively applying the label “Palestine” across the region misrepresents historical developments and creates a false impression of continuity.