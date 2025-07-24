Foreign news organizations to Israel: Allow journalists to enter Gaza

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters and BBC on Thursday issued a joint statement urging Israel to grant journalists free access to the Gaza Strip and to allow them safe passage in and out of the territory.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters and BBC on Thursday issued a joint statement urging Israel to grant journalists free access to the Gaza Strip and to allow them safe passage in and out of the territory.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters and BBC on Thursday issued a joint statement urging Israel to grant journalists free access to the Gaza Strip and to allow them safe passage in and out of the territory.