Foreign news organizations to Israel: Allow journalists to enter Gaza

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters and BBC on Thursday issued a joint statement urging Israel to grant journalists free access to the Gaza Strip and to allow them safe passage in and out of the territory.
“We are desperately concerned about the situation of our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly struggling to feed themselves and their families,” the statement said. “For many months, these independent journalists have served as the eyes and ears of the world in Gaza. Now, they face the same harsh conditions as the people they cover.”
The news organizations noted that, while shortages are common in conflict zones, the threat of starvation has become a critical concern, a claim Israel has largely dismissed. “We renew our call on Israeli authorities to allow journalists to enter and exit Gaza. It is essential that enough food reach the local population,” the statement concluded.
The appeal follows mounting reports of widespread hunger in Gaza. Earlier this week, more than 20 countries—including Israel’s allies such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia—issued a joint declaration condemning what they described as the “inhumane killing of civilians trying to access food” and criticized Israel’s limited pace of aid delivery.