Shin Bet arrests Israeli 'adventurer' after traveling to Iraq

Traveler aroused suspicion upon arriving at Ben Gurion Airport; brief questioning found 24-year-old used foreign passport to travel to enemy country from which Israelis are banned; case transferred to police after security concerns ruled out

Adam Kutub|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iraq
Israel
Ben Gurion Airport
Bnei Brak
An Israeli man was arrested in March upon arriving at Ben Gurion Airport after traveling to Iraq, according to details of the case unsealed on Sunday. Iraq is considered an enemy country to which Israelis are prohibited by law from visiting.
1 View gallery
הפגנה נגד ישראל בבגדדהפגנה נגד ישראל בבגדד
Anti-Israel protest in Baghdad
(Photo: AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
The suspect, a 24-year-old resident of the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, traveled to Iraq through a third country using a foreign passport. Upon his return, he aroused the suspicion of airport security and was taken to Shin Bet custody after a brief questioning.
At the police's request, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court issued a gag order on the details of the case and remanded to custody the suspect who claimed he was merely traveling to the country.
The Shin Bet investigated the case for several weeks before transferring it to the police after ruling out espionage and other security concerns.
Law enforcement officials described the suspect as "an adventurer."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""