Shin Bet arrests Israeli 'adventurer' after traveling to Iraq

An Israeli man was arrested in March upon arriving at Ben Gurion Airport after traveling to Iraq, according to details of the case unsealed on Sunday. Iraq is considered an enemy country to which Israelis are prohibited by law from visiting.

1 View gallery Anti-Israel protest in Baghdad ( Photo: AP Photo/Anmar Khalil )

The suspect, a 24-year-old resident of the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, traveled to Iraq through a third country using a foreign passport. Upon his return, he aroused the suspicion of airport security and was taken to Shin Bet custody after a brief questioning.

At the police's request, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court issued a gag order on the details of the case and remanded to custody the suspect who claimed he was merely traveling to the country.

The Shin Bet investigated the case for several weeks before transferring it to the police after ruling out espionage and other security concerns.

Law enforcement officials described the suspect as "an adventurer."