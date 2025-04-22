Israel fails to block PA president's meeting with Syrian president

Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is leveraging shifting regional dynamics to boost the PA’s international legitimacy and lay the groundwork for a renewed push toward statehood—an outcome Israel appears reluctant to confront. Those fears intensified on Friday, when Abbas visited Syria for the first time in over a decade, in a trip Israel tried but failed to block.

1 View gallery Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria on April 18, 2025 ( Photo: Izettin Kasim/Anadolu via Getty Images )

The high-profile meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa , held at the People’s Palace in Damascus, marked a rare moment of Palestinian-Syrian engagement and signaled Ramallah’s attempt to recalibrate its diplomatic posture.

Israeli authorities initially tried to prevent Abbas from flying to Syria from Jordan by withholding airspace clearance for Jordanian helicopters. Calling Syrian President al-Sharaa’s government “hostile” and “terrorist” under Israeli law, the permits were denied, senior Jordanian officials said.

Sources close to the Palestinian leadership said Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, appealed directly to Israeli officials. The Israeli response was blunt: “Israel rejects Abbas’ visit to Damascus, as Syria’s leadership is considered terrorist.” When the direct route failed, al-Sheikh sought U.S. intervention. After nearly 12 hours of diplomatic wrangling, Abbas was finally able to proceed to Damascus, via Jordan.

The diplomatic overture is being read by some analysts as a broader effort to reposition the Palestinian Authority within a rapidly changing regional order.

“Abbas’ visit can be read as part of a broader Palestinian repositioning in a shifting regional system, as Arab states reassess their alliances after years of conflict, fragmentation and political realignment,” said Syrian political analyst Abdul Rahman Riyad.

While symbolic, Abbas’ visit signals the Palestinian Authority’s intent to diversify its alliances in an increasingly fragmented Middle East.

“Yes, it’s possible Abbas is trying to build new alliances to strengthen the PA’s position—especially as Hamas refuses to disarm, thereby effectively maintaining its status as the de facto ruler of the Gaza Strip,” according to Dr. Harel Chorev, an expert on Palestinian affairs at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center.

Chorev noted that Syria has become a key player in regional arms smuggling, and Abbas may be attempting to steer that influence away from Hamas and toward the Palestinian Authority.

“Many in the current Syrian regime express open support for Hamas and jihadist narratives, including backing for the October 7 attacks,” Chorev said. “Abbas might be trying to shift their allegiance—away from Hamas and toward the PA.”

Despite longstanding tensions between Fatah and the Syrian government, particularly during the Lebanese civil war and the 1976 Tel al-Zaatar massacre, Chorev said the realignment could serve broader strategic purposes. Referring to al-Sharaa by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, Chorev said: “If Abbas can convince figures like al-Jolani to cooperate with him instead of Hamas, that might be positively received in Washington and Brussels. He could present himself as the moderate alternative, the one worth supporting.”

This view is echoed by others in the region who see deeper meaning in the outreach.

Alexander Haddad, a Syrian political activist, said the visit carried layered messages. “It shows that the Palestinian leadership is seeking greater diplomatic flexibility in the face of Israeli-imposed political and economic constraints,” he said. From the Syrian perspective, he added, “it reaffirms Syria’s central role in the Levant and its historic support for the Palestinian cause.”

Such outreach reflects a larger recalibration in PA strategy as it navigates mounting internal and external pressure. The Gaza war has deepened rifts between Fatah and Hamas, exacerbated public disillusionment, and left the PA increasingly sidelined on the international stage.

While some have speculated about a unified Palestinian front, Chorev is unequivocal: “People need to understand: Hamas and Fatah are not allies. They are fierce enemies. There is a deep hatred and fear between them. Thinking they can cooperate just because they’re both Palestinian is a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation.”

From the Israeli side, Abbas’ trip has raised eyebrows and speculation. Syrian journalist Karima Alsaed said that Israeli officials likely fear that renewed cooperation between the PA and Damascus could empower Hamas and Islamic Jihad—groups aligned with Syria and Iran. “This could challenge Israel’s long-standing strategy of fragmenting opposition to its plans, including the so-called ‘deal of the century’ and ongoing annexation and Judaization efforts,” she said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

But Israel’s rationale for opposing Abbas’ trip remains murky. “That’s a good question. I honestly have no idea why Israel reacted that way,” Chorev said. “Syria hasn’t functioned as a unified state for a very long time. It’s more accurately described as a collection of territories and competing power centers rather than a cohesive country.”

Chorev also raised the possibility that Israel’s decision may be rooted in long-term political calculations. “If Abbas’ intentions are to reduce Iranian-backed smuggling and curb Hamas’ influence, it would seem logical for Israel to support that,” he said. “Frankly, it feels counterproductive. But perhaps Israel is worried that the PA, with more international legitimacy, could move more assertively toward statehood—something Israel is not ready to discuss at this point.”

“The EU had previously suspended support for the PA’s education system, but later realized that without their backing the PA would continue to weaken. Ultimately, they concluded that while the PA isn’t perfect, it’s the best available option,” he added.

The meeting between Abbas and al-Sharaa also points to deeper questions about the region’s future. With Syria’s return to the Arab fold and Iran’s influence growing, Abbas may be attempting to position himself—and the Palestinian Authority—as the only credible alternative to extremist actors. “If it were up to Abbas, absolutely. He would want to see Hamas completely destroyed,” Chorev said. “The PA despises Hamas. The idea that there is unity between them is false.”

While it is unclear what immediate outcomes Abbas’ visit will yield, it reflects a calculated attempt by the Palestinian leadership to remain diplomatically relevant. With the peace process stalled and Israel forging ahead with settlement expansion, Abbas appears to be testing new alliances—whatever the risks involved.

As Chorev put it: “Some things remain opaque, even to experts.”

This story is written by Rizik Alabi and Giorgia Valente and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .