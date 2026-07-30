PMO labels Sara Netanyahu Israel’s ‘first lady’ in retouched Washington photos

Sara Netanyahu was described as “The First Lady” in photographs distributed by the Prime Minister’s Office from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with AIPAC leaders at Blair House in Washington. As in the past, the images were retouched. The photo credit was attributed both to Maayan Toaf of the Government Press Office and to Sara Netanyahu herself.

During the current visit, however, photographs of the prime minister were also retouched for the first time, rather than only those of his wife. The practice began with images from the funeral ceremony for Sen. Lindsey Graham, continued with photographs distributed after a meeting with evangelical community leaders and was again apparent in images from the AIPAC meeting.

Gallery The retouched photo of the prime minister and his wife with Israel’s ambassador to the US ( Photo: Maayan Toaf/GPO; image digitally edited on behalf of Sara Netanyahu )

( Photo: Maayan Toaf/GPO; image digitally edited on behalf of Sara Netanyahu )

The photos from the meeting with evangelical leaders were also retouched ( Photo: Maayan Toaf/GPO; image digitally edited on behalf of Sara Netanyahu )

The prime minister and his wife met evangelical leaders in Washington on Wednesday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the community leaders congratulated Netanyahu on what they described as his important visit to the U.S. and expressed support for him in his struggle against the Iranian axis of evil.

Netanyahu thanked the evangelical leaders for what he called their firm and unwavering support for the State of Israel.

“We are the descendants of the original Hebrews from the Holy Land, and we are the first part of that same Judeo-Christian heritage, which is dear to our hearts and which gave the world, human civilization, liberty and faith,” Netanyahu said.

“Once again, we must stand up and defend it. It is under attack from the rising wave of antisemitism and from hatred toward evangelicals. It is no coincidence that these two groups are being attacked together, because we are one.”

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu said: “I ask only one thing of you: Stand tall. Stand tall and do not be deterred. When you face an attack, what do you do? You fight back. I am grateful for your consistent support and the steadfastness of your friendship. And now it is time to fight, fight, fight. That is all.”

During his Washington visit, Netanyahu also met several senators, including Tom Cotton, John Fetterman and Tim Sheehy.

“It is easy to be friends when the sun is shining and everyone is happy, but when you are under siege, that is when your true friends are revealed,” Sheehy said.

Fetterman said: “I have had the privilege of visiting Israel several times, and when you see it with your own eyes, you understand what a miracle it is.”