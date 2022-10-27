Lebanon signs maritime border deal, Israel expected to follow suit

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday signed a letter approving a landmark U.S-brokered agreement laying out the country's maritime boundary with Israel, Lebanon's top negotiator told reporters.

Israel was set to follow suit in signing the deal, which marks a diplomatic departure from decades of hostility, later in the day. Earlier on Thursday, the government officially approved the deal in a final vote.

1 View gallery Karish gas field ( Photo: Energean )

The agreement opens the way for offshore energy exploration and removes one source of potential conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and could help alleviate Lebanon's economic crisis.

Speaking from the presidential palace, negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the agreement marked the beginning of "a new era" and that the letter would be submitted to U.S. officials at Lebanon's southernmost border point of Naqoura later on Thursday.

Hailed by all three parties as a historic achievement, the deal will be signed separately in Jerusalem by Prime Minister Yair Lapid following his cabinet's approval.

Asked what happens in case of a violation by either of the sides, which remain technically at war, U.S envoy Amos Hochstein said the U.S. would remain a guarantor to help resolve any disputes.

"If one side violates the deal, both sides lose," Hochstein told reporters.