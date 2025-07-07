Israeli father and son killed in hiking accident in Austrian Alps

Two Israeli nationals die after slipping from a mountain trail in foggy conditions, with rescue efforts hindered by weather and terrain

An Israeli father and son were killed Monday while hiking in the Tyrolean Alps in western Austria. A second son, who was also on the trek, was unharmed. According to Austrian reports, the father slipped on wet ground while hiking the Stubai Trail in the Innsbruck-Land district.
At the time, the area was covered in fog with limited visibility. A local police spokesperson said the son apparently tried to grab his father and both fell to their deaths from a significant height. Other hikers called for help and the surviving son reportedly attempted to descend the steep slope to reach his father and brother.
2 View gallery
טרגדיה באוסטריה: ישראלי ובנו נהרגו במהלך טרקטרגדיה באוסטריה: ישראלי ובנו נהרגו במהלך טרק
Track where the incident took place
Rescue efforts were hampered by poor weather conditions. Mountain rescue teams were joined by a medical helicopter, a police helicopter and local firefighters. Austrian media noted that the Stubai Trail is considered one of the most scenic in the Alps. The route spans 90 kilometers (56 miles) and involves nearly 6,000 meters (19,700 feet) of climbing.
2 View gallery
Austrian Alps Austrian Alps
Austrian Alps
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Over the weekend, two other people died in similar mountain accidents in Austria. A 24-year-old German climber fell 200 meters (656 feet) to his death and a 66-year-old local man died after apparently falling 120 meters (394 feet) off a trail.
“The Department for Israelis Abroad, in cooperation with the Israeli embassies in Vienna and Bern, is handling the tragic incident in which two Israeli citizens were killed in Austria," The Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The ministry is in contact with the family and assisting them during this difficult time.”
