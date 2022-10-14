The price of terrorism is paid by West Bank merchants

Fewer and fewer Israeli Arabs are entering northern West Bank cities due to Israeli raids and closures

The merchants of the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin are seeing the effects of terrorist attacks as fewer people visit these neighborhoods.

3 View gallery Shops closed during commercial strike in Nablus ( Photo: AFP )

Israeli Arabs that enter the northern cities of the West Bank make a significant contribution to the economic activity of Nablus and Jenin. However, the terror attacks originating in the two cities, and the Israeli military’s near-daily raids to stop these attacks, mean that fewer and fewer Israeli Arabs are entering the northern West Bank cities.

Additionally, the Israeli army has set up closures on entry and exit points to and around Nablus, with local merchants affected by the situation and paying the price.

3 View gallery IDF soldier stands guard near site of shooting attack in Nablus ( Photo: Reuters )

In recent weeks, there has been a significant decrease in Israeli Arabs entering the northern West Bank. Data obtained by i24NEWS shows that, on average weekdays, between 3,500 and 4,000 vehicles enter Jenin, and the number rises to 9,000 on weekends.

However, there has been a 30 percent drop in the last two weeks, resulting in economic damage estimated at $8 million. For each day the Gilboa crossing - the northernmost crossing in the West Bank - is closed, the financial cost is estimated at approximately $420,000.

3 View gallery A man walks by an IDF armored vehicle after Israel blocked off entrances to Nablus ( Photo: AFP )