Shin Bet thwarts attack on Israelis visiting tombs of sages in north

The Shin Bet and Israel Police announced Thursday they had thwarted a planned bombing and shooting attack orchestrated by a young man from the Galilee, with assistance from illegal Palestinian residents. In addition to this young man, two minors were also arrested, and indictments have been filed against all three.

The arrest ( Video: Israel Police )

In a coordinated operation by the Shin Bet and the Northern District Police's Central Unit, 23-year-old Basel Abahra from Arraba in the Galilee was taken into custody on August 12. His interrogation revealed a plan for a combined attack involving explosives, followed by a shooting targeting Jews visiting the graves of Jewish sages in the Galilee region.

In the months leading up to his arrest, Abahra sought help from Palestinians with expertise in explosives, who were staying in Israel without permits, to prepare the explosive devices while he conducted reconnaissance on potential targets. He also recruited two teenagers into the military cell he established; they were subsequently arrested and interrogated by the Shin Bet and the Northern District Police's Central Unit.

The investigation led to the seizure of communication devices, a military vest and dual-use materials intended for making explosives. The cell's activities were disrupted in the early stages before they were ready to execute the attack. Additionally, Abahra's interrogation revealed that, at the start of the Gaza war, he had thrown Molotov cocktails at an access road near the community of Avtalyon, close to his home.

1 View gallery Canisters holding the explosives ( Photo: Israel Police )

On Sunday, the Haifa District Attorney's Office, represented by attorney Shikma Nachmias, filed an indictment against Abahra and the two involved minors, charging them with preparing an act of terror and manufacturing weapons.

"The aforementioned acts of terrorism are particularly serious as they were carried out by Israeli citizens during wartime," the Shin Bet and the police said in a statement. "We view any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the security of the state and its citizens with great severity. We will continue to act within the authority granted to us by law and employ the measures available to us to thwart threats in a focused manner."