Palestinians report Israeli special forces in Gaza City amid intense strikes and clashes

Palestinians reported unusual Israeli military activity in Gaza City on Monday morning, including the deployment of special forces, heavy exchanges of fire and more than 18 airstrikes.

According to Palestinian reports, four people were killed and several others wounded.

Intense explosions heard continuously in western Gaza City’s Al-Katiba area

Palestinians claimed that Israeli special forces entered an area of villas in western Gaza City, where “intense explosions are being heard nonstop” near the American Hospital.

Reports from the area said “heavy fire is taking place on the ground alongside airstrikes.”

Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that the fighting was triggered by “an attempt by a local militia cooperating with Israel to abduct a prominent figure.”

According to the report, the attempt was discovered, prompting Israeli aerial intervention.

The claims have not been independently confirmed.

Much of the reported fighting centered on the Al-Katiba area in western Gaza City, a large public space covering roughly 25 dunams.

Al-Katiba is considered one of the city’s prominent public and symbolic areas and has over the years hosted demonstrations, rallies, prayers and political events.

Footage and reports from the area described repeated explosions alongside intense exchanges of fire.

UNRWA sent a warning to its employees in the area urging them to stay away.

“For your safety, please avoid movement in the vicinity of the Al-Katiba area due to the dangerous situation in the aforementioned area,” the message said.

“All UNRWA personnel are requested to exercise increased caution and contact the operations room with any questions.”