Israel to supply electricity to run Gaza's water, sewage

The Gaza electric company began repairing the infrastructure in the Strip on Tuesday, to prepare for electricity to be provided by Israel for Gaza's water desalination and sewage system.
The Coordinator for the Government's Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that the government's decision to provide power to Gaza was made for humanitarian considerations.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who approved the move said it was necessary to provide drinking water to civilians in evacuation zones and was in response to "basic humanitarian needs."
But the decision prompted a strong rebuke from within the cabinet and from some in the opposition. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "stop this madness."
In a post, Smotrich said Netanyahu cannot fane ignorance as he had done over the release on Monday, of Shifa administrator Muhammed Abu Salmiya who had been in custody since the IDF raided his facility and found Hamas had been using it as a base of operations.
"We are rehabilitating Gaza by our own hand," Smotrich said.