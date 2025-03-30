Hostage families demand urgent meeting with Israeli negotiator Ron Dermer

Families of more than 20 hostages sent a letter on Sunday evening to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer , head of the negotiation team for the release of hostages, accusing him of ignoring their repeated requests for a meeting.

"Acknowledge us, we feel forgotten in the dark. We are once again demanding that you meet with us," the families wrote.

The letter states that, despite over a month having passed since Dermer’s appointment, there has been no significant progress in negotiations.

"More than a month has passed, and there seems to be no progress in sight," the families wrote, voicing frustration at the lack of response from Dermer. They also referred to promises made upon his appointment, which suggested his leadership would help break the deadlock in talks, yet no tangible changes have been seen.

The families made it clear that the proposed plan for the release of all hostages in one phase had been abandoned in favor of partial agreements that fail to meet their needs. "The feasible and appropriate plan to guarantee the release of all hostages in one go has been discarded," the letter noted, expressing disappointment over the gap between promises and reality.

"Do not leave the negotiation room until you secure a comprehensive deal for everyone. As long as you’re not in the negotiation room, we’re once again demanding—meet with us, all the families of the hostages, immediately. Acknowledge us, our loved ones have no time, and neither do we."

The letter concludes by highlighting that families are not receiving timely updates. "Some of us receive no response at all, and others are promised meetings weeks from now," they wrote. "The hostages cannot wait another week! Minister Dermer, we expect an update and an invitation for the families to meet as soon as possible."

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri Miran is among the hostages in Gaza, harshly criticized Dermer two and a half weeks ago. "If they don’t come back on their feet, but in coffins, or if hostages become the next Ron Arad, the blood and neglect will be on your hands," Miran-Lavi wrote in a message to the minister after, as she claimed, he ignored her requests for a meeting for six months.

She also wrote to the minister handling negotiations: "Minister Dermer, after six months of trying to arrange a meeting with you through the proper channels, I’ve given up and am writing here because Omri has no time left to wait. Omri is enduring torture, hunger and humiliation day after day, hour after hour. My daughters, Roni and Alma, can’t go on without their father, and without knowing his fate. Every morning I wake up asking: When will Daddy Omri return from Gaza? I can’t stay silent anymore."