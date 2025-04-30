Nation pauses as Israel honors fallen at Mount Herzl

Israel will hold its official state Memorial Day ceremony on Wednesday morning at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, honoring the nation's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. local time with a two-minute nationwide siren, bringing the country to a standstill in remembrance. Ynetnews will broadcast the ceremony live.​

1 View gallery The Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

The event, a central part of Memorial Day commemorations, will be attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Supreme Court Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit, Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior military and security officials. ​

Following the siren, the Air Force will conduct a missing man formation flyover above the military cemetery at Mount Herzl. At 1 p.m., a state ceremony in memory of terror victims in Israel and abroad will also take place at Mount Herzl. ​

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Since last Memorial Day, 319 soldiers have fallen in battle, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,420 since 1860.

The day's events will conclude with the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. at Mount Herzl, marking the transition from Memorial Day to Israel's 77th Independence Day. Ynetnews will also broadcast this ceremony live with English voiceover. ​