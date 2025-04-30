Nation pauses as Israel honors fallen at Mount Herzl

At 11 a.m., sirens will bring the country to a stand still as leaders gather on Mount Herzl to commemorate Israel's fallen heroes and victims of terrorism; Ynetnews to livestream ceremony

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ceremony
Memorial Day
Israel will hold its official state Memorial Day ceremony on Wednesday morning at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, honoring the nation's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.
The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. local time with a two-minute nationwide siren, bringing the country to a standstill in remembrance. Ynetnews will broadcast the ceremony live.​
1 View gallery
טקס הצדעה לחללי צה"ל בהר הרצלטקס הצדעה לחללי צה"ל בהר הרצל
The Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl
(Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The event, a central part of Memorial Day commemorations, will be attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Supreme Court Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit, Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior military and security officials. ​
Following the siren, the Air Force will conduct a missing man formation flyover above the military cemetery at Mount Herzl. At 1 p.m., a state ceremony in memory of terror victims in Israel and abroad will also take place at Mount Herzl. ​
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Since last Memorial Day, 319 soldiers have fallen in battle, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,420 since 1860.
The day's events will conclude with the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. at Mount Herzl, marking the transition from Memorial Day to Israel's 77th Independence Day. Ynetnews will also broadcast this ceremony live with English voiceover. ​
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""