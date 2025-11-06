Protester lights flare during Israel Philharmonic performance in France

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert at the Philharmonie de Paris descended into chaos Thursday night when protesters ignited a flare inside the packed concert hall, filling it with smoke and fire.

The incident came amid growing anti-Israel demonstrations across France. Before the performance, the Confédération Générale du Travail had demanded that organizers acknowledge claims against the Israeli government, Slipped Disc reported.

