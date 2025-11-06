Protester lights flare during Israel Philharmonic performance in France

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert at the Philharmonie de Paris descended into chaos Thursday night when protesters ignited a flare inside the packed concert hall, filling it with smoke and fire.
The incident came amid growing anti-Israel demonstrations across France. Before the performance, the Confédération Générale du Travail had demanded that organizers acknowledge claims against the Israeli government, Slipped Disc reported.
During the first half of the program, multiple protesters stood up shouting anti-Israel slogans. One lit a red flare, setting nearby seats ablaze and forcing firefighters to rush in. Despite the smoke and confusion, the orchestra continued playing Beethoven’s Fifth Concerto under the baton of András Schiff.
Security officers and police flooded the aisles, standing guard as the musicians pressed on. Schiff ended the first half with a Chopin waltz, earning a defiant standing ovation from the audience.
Ronen Segev, managing partner and pianist at Park Avenue Pianos, was in attendance and captured video of the fiery disruption, later shared on social media.