Woman danced on a flagpole in Turkey, faces time in jail

Turkish authorities announced that an investigation has been opened against the woman, identified as Miriam, who was filmed dancing on the flagpole while wearing blue leggings and a white T-shirt. The video lasts just 12 seconds, but officials say that is enough to trigger legal action.

Turkish authorities announced that an investigation has been opened against the woman, identified as Miriam, who was filmed dancing on the flagpole while wearing blue leggings and a white T-shirt. The video lasts just 12 seconds, but officials say that is enough to trigger legal action.

Turkish authorities announced that an investigation has been opened against the woman, identified as Miriam, who was filmed dancing on the flagpole while wearing blue leggings and a white T-shirt. The video lasts just 12 seconds, but officials say that is enough to trigger legal action.

The British newspaper The Mirror reported that Miriam defended herself on social media, calling her critics “narrow-minded” and claiming that “all the Turks who were there that day were amazed” by her dance.

The British newspaper The Mirror reported that Miriam defended herself on social media, calling her critics “narrow-minded” and claiming that “all the Turks who were there that day were amazed” by her dance.

The British newspaper The Mirror reported that Miriam defended herself on social media, calling her critics “narrow-minded” and claiming that “all the Turks who were there that day were amazed” by her dance.