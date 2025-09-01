Woman danced on a flagpole in Turkey, faces time in jail

A tourist from Bosnia and Herzegovina could face jail time in Turkey after recording herself dancing on a Turkish flagpole in the town of Uçhisar, Cappadocia.
Turkish authorities announced that an investigation has been opened against the woman, identified as Miriam, who was filmed dancing on the flagpole while wearing blue leggings and a white T-shirt. The video lasts just 12 seconds, but officials say that is enough to trigger legal action.
The British newspaper The Mirror reported that Miriam defended herself on social media, calling her critics “narrow-minded” and claiming that “all the Turks who were there that day were amazed” by her dance.
The Nevşehir provincial governor’s office, however, filed a criminal complaint. In a statement, the office said: “Regarding the inappropriate behavior of a foreign national near a Turkish flagpole in our city, a criminal complaint has been filed and a legal investigation opened by the Nevşehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office under Articles 300 and 301 of the Turkish Penal Code. The governor’s office is closely monitoring this despicable incident, which we see as a demonstration of disrespect for the moral values of our people.”
Under Article 300, public disrespect for the Turkish flag is punishable by up to three years in prison. Article 301 addresses insulting Turkishness, the Turkish nation, its government, or its national heroes, and carries a prison sentence of up to two years.