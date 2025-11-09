Michael Rapaport to ILTV: ‘Jews must stay strong, united and unafraid in NYC’

Just after New York elected Zohran Mamdani to be its new mayor, well-known actor, pro-Israel activist and proud New Yorker Michael Rapaport spoke to ILTV.

Michael, how are you feeling about your city right now? " I’m disappointed that [Mamdani] won. I will do what some of the other people do. He’s not my mayor. I won’t call him the mayor. And you know, one thing that I thought about this morning was that, you know, as Jewish people, you know, we’ve been through way worse than this little liar and con man. And you know, we just have to continue being loud and proud and staying together, and we’re going to be okay. I’m hoping for the best. I’m wishing him nothing but the best and the best of luck, and hopefully he does, you know, good for everybody, to make sure the city is safe and thriving."

ANTI-ISRAEL CANDIDATE BECOMES NEW YORK MAYOR

New York has something like 1.3 million Jews, the largest single Jewish population of any city in the world. How is it that so many Jews voted for Mamdani? "There are a lot of confused Jewish people. There’s a lot of people that need to make sure they value themselves and value who they are and what they stand for, and get informed and go to Israel. I suggest all Jews go to Israel."

The Diaspora affairs minister was actually calling on Israel and Jews in New York to move to Israel. How do you react to that? "I’m all for people moving to Israel. I’m all for Jews moving to Israel. However, I am not for people being afraid and New Yorkers leaving New York in fear. I don’t support that. I don’t think it’s a good precedent to set. I am all for if people want to come to Israel, beautiful, but I don’t think it should be done out of fear, especially not now, especially not in New York City. We’re not at that point by any means. It is our city. Jewish people are the fabric of New York City. We always have been. We’ve done so much for this community, and we’re not going anywhere."

You’ve been outspoken on many issues, but certainly as a Jew, on issues that affect the Jewish community. This is a critical time for the Jewish community. There have been some celebrities who have debated you, and some who supported Mamdani, but the majority have not spoken out at all on these issues. How do you explain that? "I can’t speak on their behalf. I don’t put too much weight into what any of us say — celebrities or all that stuff. You know, people have articulated what they want to articulate. They showed you who they are. And you know, we can’t expect — the cavalry ain’t coming in. Whether the cavalry is some of our Jewish people or not, the cavalry ain’t coming in. We have to take care of ourselves. We have to support ourselves. We have to lean into our Judaism, our Zionism, stick together, stay strong, and keep praying and keep fighting."

There have been incidents in New York of Jews being assaulted. We saw those situations in Colombia and elsewhere. We’re now looking at a mayor who’s going to be in charge of the police force in New York. How safe are Jews going to feel speaking out for Israel, attending things like the Israel Day Parade, and supporting Jewish institutions? "He’s saying a lot of things, and a lot of things ain’t gonna happen — and a lot of things ain’t gonna happen immediately. Like I said, people are concerned. I’m concerned, but I also trust Hashem. I trust the fact that New York City is still the greatest city on Earth. And until I’m proven something else, I have to believe that and trust that."