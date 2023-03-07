West Bank settlers clash with Palestinians in flashpoint Huwara

Settlers and Palestinians clashed overnight on Monday near the West Bank village of Huwara, the scene of a violent rampage last week by dozens of settlers seeking revenge for the shooting of two Israeli brothers.

Huwara, a Palestinian village near a major road checkpoint, has become the latest flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians after months of worsening violence in the occupied West Bank.

2 View gallery Settlers damage Palestinian cars in Huwara late on Monday

Israeli army and border police forces dispersed crowds of what the military described as "a number of violent riots" near Huwara overnight and videos shared on social media showed a group of black-clad youths attacking a Palestinian car before its driver manages to pull away.

2 View gallery A Palestinian home in Huwara torched by settlers last week

Other footage appeared to show Israeli soldiers dancing together with Jewish settlers in the town on what was the Jewish festival of Purim. "Huwara has been conquered, gentlemen!," a voice is heard saying in Hebrew.

Huwara mayor told Ynet that the setters paraded through the town to celebrate the Purim holiday and were dancing with the troops as some attacked people and property.

Settlers attack Palestinians in their car in Huwara ( )

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken overnight reiterated calls for both sides to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed more than 65 Palestinians, including militant fighters and civilians, this year.