President Donald Trump conditioned continued U.S. security and economic aid to Ukraine on gaining access to Ukraine’s vast, rare, and largely untapped mineral resources.

U.S. extortion?

According to reports on Sunday, the U.S. administration and Ukraine were close to signing an agreement that would grant the U.S. exclusive access to profits from the extraction of rare minerals in Ukraine, a condition Trump demanded as a prerequisite for continued support for Ukraine.

The Trump administration also demanding that future earnings Ukraine generates from these resources, as well as from ports and other infrastructure, be transferred to a special fund controlled by the U.S. until the fund accumulates $500 billion. "At our current profitability from these minerals, it would take us 250 years to pay back $500 billion," Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelensky said. "This means that ten generations of Ukrainians would have to repay this debt. It’s an impossible amount, and I cannot sign such an agreement."

Indeed, this is a staggering sum: Ukraine’s annual revenues from its resources amount to $1.1 billion per year, which is four times less than the total U.S. investment in Ukraine to date.

However, it seems Zelensky and his European Union counterparts have little choice, as they lack assets they can leverage to sweeten the American offer. U.S. assistance and military presence are the only deterrents keeping Russia from invading the continent. Despite Ukraine’s explicit requests, the U.S. administration refuses to provide any guarantees beyond future funding for rebuilding the country and its economy. A significant portion of these funds was expected to come from territories currently occupied by Russia, including the resource-rich Donbas region.

Tensions between Trump and Zelensky

The conflict comes at the end of a week filled with mutual blows between Trump and Zelensky. "He’s an unelected dictator," Trump said of Zelensky, while Zelensky responded, "He’s trapped in a web of disinformation," after Trump claimed that Zelensky was the one who started the war.

And on Monday, the U.S. voted for the first time against a Ukrainian resolution at the United Nations, calling for its soverignty to be respected on the third anniversary of the Russian invation of Ukriane.

According to sources close to Trump in the White House, this deal is a dream come true for Ukraine. "There are no greater guarantees than the Trump administration's promise of future economic cooperation," a senior Trump administration official told CBS. "Ukraine has vast, untapped mineral deposits that international investors have avoided due to bureaucratic and legal hurdles. These resources account for only 2.5% of Ukraine’s budget revenues—a number that should be much higher and could secure long-term economic independence. The establishment of an American economic interest in Ukraine is a far greater deterrent to Russia than any amount of weapons we could provide."

Ukraine has immense deposits, including titanium and lithium, of rare resources used globally for batteries, TVs, lasers, electric cars, and clean energy. For example, Ukraine is estimated to have 500,000 tons of lithium, making it the European country with the largest lithium resources. However, not a single gram has been utilized. Reuters reported that Ukraine has reserves of 22 out of 34 minerals classified by the European Union as rare, including rare earth metals like lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, erbium, and yttrium.

These resources are valued by experts at $12 trillion, with more than 50% of them annexed by Russia and under its occupation. However, many remain untapped. In 2021, President Zelensky initiated a plan offering significant government subsidies and tax breaks to encourage international companies to mine in Ukraine. However, before the plan could take shape, Russia invaded Ukraine . Trump’s current plan aims to seize these resources, primarily as part of his trade war strategy against resource-rich China.

Shifting negotiations

Following tensions between the two leaders, Trump decided to initiate peace talks with Putin without the participation of Ukraine or its EU allies. After Ukraine rejected an initial American proposal for U.S. control over 50% of resource revenues—and as Zelensky embarked on a negotiation tour in Arab states to seek future investments—Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, visited Kyiv for a three-day trip. Afterward, Zelensky issued much softer statements to the media about progress in talks and the possibility of reaching an agreement. It is estimated Ukraine has agreed to the U.S. demand in exchange for American guarantees to Kyiv.

"The reparations demanded are higher than those imposed on Germany under the Versailles Treaty after World War I," wrote the Daily Telegraph. "The initial U.S. proposal was entirely one-sided in favor of the Americans. It essentially outlined that Ukrainians would have to pay the Americans their share first, and only afterward could they feed themselves." However, it seems the initial proposal was merely Trump’s opening bid in negotiations—a proposal made to ultimately compromise on the next offer. Trump knows that EU nations will not dare send troops to Ukraine. He knows that if he withdraws from the game, Ukraine will be handed to Russia on a silver platter. Above all, he wants a return on America’s investment in Ukraine so far. Zelensky has few options. "He’s entering negotiations with no cards to play," Trump said of Zelensky last week.