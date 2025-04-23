Missile fired by Houthi rebels triggers sirens in Haifa, Western Galilee

The Houthi rebels fired a missile early on Wednesday, triggering sirens in Haifa and Western Galilee.

The IDF said its aerial defenses likely thwarted the attack. No injuries or damage were reported. "An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted," the military said.

Those in the area could hear booms in the predawn darkness. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

The last time a missile was fired at Israel from Yemen was last Friday, when the missile fire was directed at central Israel and the Jerusalem area. Houthi attacks have mostly targeted those regions and not the northern city of Haifa and beyond.

American airstrikes, meanwhile, continued targeting the Houthis on Wednesday morning, part of a campaign that began on March 15. The Houthis reported strikes on Hodeida, Marib and Saada governorates. In Marib, the Houthis described a strike hitting telecommunication equipment, which has previously been a target of the Americans. Houthis claim downing another US drone.

The Houthis in response have stepped up their targeting of American drones flying over the count

ry. Late Tuesday, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the rebels shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen's Hajjah governorate.

The U.S. military acknowledged the report of the drone being downed, but said it could not comment further.