Top Haredi rabbi warns of 'global struggle' against Israel over yeshiva student draft evasion arrests

One of Israel’s most influential ultra-Orthodox rabbis issued an unprecedented warning on Wednesday, accusing the Israeli government of waging war on the Torah world and threatening a global campaign in response to the arrests of draft dodgers from the Haredi community.
Rabbi Dov Landau, the spiritual leader of the Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) ultra-Orthodox sector, convened what was described by his aides as an emergency consultation following the recent detention of several yeshiva students who had failed to report for military service. In a statement released on his behalf, the rabbi's representatives said the meeting focused on “formulating a united response across all sectors and communities” in light of the arrests.
In his recent public sermon, Rabbi Landau warned that “if the State of Israel declares war on Torah scholars, the global Haredi Jewish community will rise up in protest.” Following this week’s events, his aides stated, “The State of Israel has declared war on the sons of Torah. The Haredi world will launch an unprecedented global struggle.”
The comments come amid renewed political maneuvering over Israel’s military conscription law, after Likud MK Boaz Bismuth replaced Yuli Edelstein as chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The government is expected to revisit legislation that would determine the status of ultra-Orthodox exemptions from military service.
Earlier Wednesday, Bismuth met with representatives of reservists' advocacy groups, who expressed deep concern over potential compromises. “We presented our outline and red lines,” they said in a joint statement, “including a clear demand for full transparency, direct dialogue with the serving public and a refusal to accept any backroom deals.”
“We are here as long as there is a real, open and serious discussion — and only if we are fully involved in shaping the law,” the statement added. “We will not allow legislation that further entrenches draft evasion at the expense of those who shoulder the burden.”
Bismuth, echoing recent remarks by Aryeh Deri, leader of the Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party, told the reservists: “When you serve, it is for all of us. When a Torah student prays, it is also for all of us. Everything in this story is for all of us. I want a good draft law.”
Bismuth reportedly also met with ultra-Orthodox lawmakers shortly after his appointment to discuss the bill's future. He is said to be exploring the option of introducing a draft law proposal within the next two weeks, with preliminary discussions beginning even during the Knesset’s recess.