Watch: Fire rages on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem

A large fire broke out Tuesday night near the Ofrit military base on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. It is believed that the fire broke out as a result of fire bombs thrown near the base. Watch footage of the raging fire:





At least 25 fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. The Fire and Rescue Department reported that the fire started around 9:50 p.m. on the southern slopes of the village of Issawiya, apparently as a result of the throwing of firebombs, and progressed due to high winds at great speed in two fire branches to the east and west - one toward the base, and the other toward the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital. Many firefighting teams from all stations in the Jerusalem district were dispatched to the scene, which were later joined by teams of firefighters from the Central District.

2 View gallery Fire on Mount Scopus ( Photo: Assaf Evers, Israel Fire and Rescue, Jerusalem district )

It was also reported that "the fire fighters, with the assistance of the IDF forces and the police, are fighting the fire and creating a hard line of defense in and around the base, as well as a perimeter defense circle around the hospital, in order to prevent the fire from breaking into the hospital and the base and damaging them and those in them." Around midnight, the fire forces succeeded in stopping the progress of the fire toward Hadassah Mount Scopus, and about an hour later it was reported that "after about three hours of fighting the fire, the fire fighters got the fire under control."

The fire department reported that the many fire teams will remain in the area during the night and morning hours to put out any remaining fire, as well as to prevent the renewal of the fire.

2 View gallery Fire rages on Mount Scopus ( Photo: Assaf Evers, Israel Fire and Rescue, Jerusalem district )

The Israel Police stated that forces of the Jerusalem district worked together with the fire brigades, that there were no casualties and that there was no danger to the residents living in the area, to the base, to road users, to the university building or to other buildings. The police also said: "In the meantime, the suspicion that the fire was caused by deliberate arson was examined. Accordingly, the police opened an investigation, and at the same time investigative operations and searches for suspects in the area are also being carried out."