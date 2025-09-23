Israel closes Allenby Crossing indefinitely after terror shooting by Jordanian national

Israel will shut down the Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan starting Wednesday morning and until further notice, the Airports Authority announced Tuesday, days after a Jordanian citizen shot and killed two Israeli soldiers at the crossing.
The closure, directed by the political echelon, was coordinated with Jordanian officials. Jordan's Border and Crossings Authority chief, Nazmi al-Mahanna, confirmed the move, saying it would apply “in both directions.” Jordan’s Public Security Directorate also issued a formal statement, and Amman-based broadcaster Al-Mamlaka urged travelers to monitor updates on when the crossing may reopen.
The deadly attack took place last Thursday when the terrorist, a Jordanian civilian contracted by the Jordanian military to transport aid to Gaza, exited his vehicle and opened fire with a handgun on the two victims before stabbing them. The victims were identified as Lt. Col. (res.) Yitzhak Harosh and Sgt. Oran Hershko. A security official said the attacker entered from the Jordanian side before undergoing security inspection. He was shot and killed at the scene by Israeli security personnel.
Following the attack, Israel halted all humanitarian aid transfers from Jordan to Gaza pending the outcome of the Jordanian investigation. Typically, around 150 aid trucks cross from Jordan to Gaza weekly, out of approximately 1,800 total. Israeli security officials emphasized that humanitarian shipments from Egypt and other entry points would continue as part of a critical international effort.
The Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying: “Israel enables humanitarian aid to Gaza, and terrorists exploit it to murder Israelis. This is the result of incitement and Hamas’s campaign of lies. It must stop.”
On Sunday, the Allenby Crossing had partially reopened to foot traffic only, resulting in significant delays on both sides. Israeli authorities stressed that vehicles and aid trucks would not be permitted entry. With Tuesday’s announcement, it remains unclear when the crossing will reopen to any form of travel or transport.