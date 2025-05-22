Yesha chief: Two-state solution is dead

Yesha Council head Israel Ganz says the two-state solution is over—and Israel must apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Maayan Hoffman
sovereignty
Judea and Samaria
Palestinian State
ILTV
There will never be a Palestinian terror state, according to Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz.
“After October 7, everyone understands the two-state solution is dead,” Ganz told ILTV News at the recent Besheva Jerusalem Conference in New York. “The idea is that there will never be one more state—a terror state—in the heart of Israel. It would endanger our future. We will never let it happen.”
Instead, Ganz said that Israel must apply Israeli law over Judea and Samaria.
“That is the only solution,” he said.
Watch the full interview:
israel ganz
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""