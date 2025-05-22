Yesha chief: Two-state solution is dead

There will never be a Palestinian terror state, according to Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz.
“After October 7, everyone understands the two-state solution is dead,” Ganz told ILTV News at the recent Besheva Jerusalem Conference in New York. “The idea is that there will never be one more state—a terror state—in the heart of Israel. It would endanger our future. We will never let it happen.”
Instead, Ganz said that Israel must apply Israeli law over Judea and Samaria.
“That is the only solution,” he said.
Watch the full interview: