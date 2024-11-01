IDF generals injured in patrol vehicle accident during Lebanon tour

The IDF reported Friday evening that a patrol vehicle carrying Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Blot overturned during an operational tour in Lebanon.

Gordin sustained minor injuries, completed a series of medical checks and returned to duty, the military confirmed.

1 View gallery Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Blot ( Photo: Defense Ministry, IDF )

The two commanders were visiting troops on the Lebanese side of the border, marking Blot’s first tour in Lebanon as Central Command forces under his command, including the 98th Division and Paratrooper Brigade, have been actively deployed across the border.

Gordin was released from Ziv Medical Center in Safed in good condition and attended evening planning and operational briefings at a nearby command base.

A few other soldiers were slightly injured in the accident, checked at the hospital and subsequently discharged.

Over the past month of ground operations in southern Lebanon, numerous operational road accidents have occurred on newly opened supply routes near the border, designed to support logistics and transportation of supply convoys.

In one instance, an IDF Humvee plunged down a short embankment in Lebanon, injuring a soldier who fractured his arm. The vehicle was recovered after a nighttime operation lasting several hours.

Supply trucks have also faced challenges, with some toppling on steep, rugged terrain. Drivers navigate these newly cut, rough roads with night-vision equipment, often under blackout conditions to avoid detection by Hezbollah.

