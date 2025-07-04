Memorial held for Ukrainians killed in direct missile hit

The city of Bat Yam held a memorial for five Ukrainians who were killed in an Iranian ballistic missile attack earlier this week.
The family had fled Ukraine following the war with Russia, seeking not only asylum but also medical attention. Seven-year-old Anastasia was diagnosed with leukemia and was in Israel receiving treatment when her family’s apartment suffered a direct hit from an Iranian missile.
Scenes of the damage at the site of the impact shook the country. Images of the rubble emphasized to the Israeli public just how powerful the Iranian warheads are.
Nearly 20 days later, wreaths were laid at the site by community members, Bat Yam residents, and fellow Ukrainians to pay their respects to the family.
Israeli officials attended the ceremony, held at the scene of the impact. Also in attendance was Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot, who had this to say: "And you know in this disaster we have nine fatalities including three children, Holocaust survivor, a senior citizen, so in terms of... Our enemy, it doesn't matter to them who's actually living there as long as they're Jews or Israelis. And this is why we decide that we're actually going to build this building as soon as possible, higher, stronger, and much more Israelis and much, much more residents will be here as soon as possible."