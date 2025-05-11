'The unimaginable happened': Decades-long wait for fallen soldier’s family comes to an end

The Feldman family’s nearly 43-year wait came to an end Sunday when they were informed that the body of their beloved son and brother, Sergeant Major Zvi Feldman , had been recovered and would be returned to Israel for burial.

"It's a happy day for us and all of Israel," said Anat Cohen, Zvi’s sister, speaking emotionally at her home. “We cried out our whole lives — and the unimaginable has happened."

Zvi Feldman, an IDF armored corps soldier, was reported missing in action during the Battle of Sultan Ya'acov in Lebanon, part of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. His body was located five months ago, and DNA testing confirmed his identity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally delivered the news to the Feldman family on Sunday morning, sharing the long-awaited update that their loved one’s remains would be brought home. "We committed to bringing him back, and we did," Netanyahu said. "It's a very complex operation, but it's the result of years of effort."

The recovery of Feldman’s remains followed an extensive operation led by Israeli intelligence, including Mossad agents, who risked their lives to locate his body. After years of intelligence work, the body was found in a remote location deep within Syria. The operation also involved locating the graves of other missing soldiers from the battle, including Zacharia Baumel, whose body was returned to Israel in 2019.

“We prayed, always believing that Zvi would come home, and indeed, Zvi has returned. Zvi is here, in the land of Israel,” Cohen added, thanking the Prime Minister, the IDF, and Israeli security forces for their efforts. “We have waited so long for this moment."

Feldman’s sister reflected on the years of uncertainty, remembering the agony of not knowing his fate. "The journey home was the longest of my life," she said, recalling how the family fought for closure over the years. "We cried our whole lives that our battle was not over."

The family also expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s commitment. "More than 30 years ago, we were promised that Zvi would come home. Today, that promise was fulfilled," said Zvi’s brother, Itzik Feldman.

Cohen shared a personal note, holding up a photograph of her brother, which had hung in her parents’ home for decades. "This is the picture that was always with us," she said. "It’s been in my house since they passed away."

The return of Feldman’s body has brought mixed emotions for the family, with moments of joy and sorrow. "These are very mixed emotions. Our hearts are bursting with excitement, and we're trying to absorb this," Cohen said.

The Israeli government and military emphasized the scale of the effort, noting that the operation to recover the remains involved years of intelligence gathering, negotiations, and logistical challenges. Netanyahu highlighted the role of Mossad and the IDF in making the mission possible.

With Feldman’s body now on Israeli soil, the Feldman family is preparing to lay him to rest. “On Memorial Day, we will have a grave to visit,” Anat Cohen said, noting that the family could now honor their brother's memory with a final resting place.

The Mossad continues to work on locating the remains of Yehuda Katz, another soldier who went missing in the same battle, with hopes that his return will also bring closure to the Feldman family and others impacted by the long-standing loss.