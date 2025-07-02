New development in Qatargate affair: Senior IDF official questioned on suspicion of bribery

Significant development in the Qatargate affair: Major General (res.) Yoav (“Poli”) Mordechai — former Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, head of the Civil Administration, and IDF spokesperson — was questioned under caution in the affair on suspicion of accepting bribes, Channel 13 News first reported. Since the start of the war, Mordechai has held a senior position on the hostages affairs staff under Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon — and in fact continued in this role even after reports of his involvement with the Qataris. He was questioned under caution just over a month ago.

Two months ago it was claimed that due to the absence of official diplomatic relations with Qatar, Mordechai and the former Mossad official used a foreign company to execute these deals — and it also served to transfer payment to Yonatan Orich, the advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was further alleged that Mordechai was involved in introducing the Qataris to Orich and to Israel (“Shrolik”) Einhorn, another former advisor to Netanyahu. well.

2 View gallery Major General (res.) Yoav (“Poli”) Mordechai ( Photo: Office of Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories )

Two months ago it was claimed that, due to the absence of official diplomatic relations with Qatar, Mordechai and the former Mossad official used a foreign company to execute these deals and also served to transfer payment to Yonatan Orich, the adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was further alleged that Mordechai was involved in introducing the Qataris to Orich and to Israel (“Shrulik”) Einhorn, another former advisor to Netanyahu.

Novard responded: “Poli Mordechai has served and continues to serve the State of Israel for decades. His activities over the years with various countries were conducted officially, publicly, and entirely legally. Within this framework, a connection between Israeli companies and foreign states was carried out unrelated to Israel’s security situation since October 7. It is important to emphasize that, since Mordechai was called up for reserves to help return the hostages, he has not been involved in any business activity.”

2 View gallery Qatargate suspects: Yonathan Orich, Eli Feldstein, Israel Srulik Einhorn ( Photos: Shaul Golan, Boaz Arad, Q world / Shutterstock )

As part of the Qatargate investigation, it is being probed whether associates of the prime minister sought to advance Qatari interests during the war and even before it. Alongside Orich, former Netanyahu spokesman Eli Feldstein was also arrested — though he has since been released. Feldstein remains under house arrest due to separate charges in the classified documents affair. Einhorn is wanted for questioning in Israel, and the charges against the three include contact with a foreign agent, bribery, breach of trust, and tax offenses. The former Mossad official, closely associated with Mordechai, faces charges of bribery, contact with a foreign agent, and money laundering.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

In early May, Ynet revealed that the Lahav 433 investigative unit was examining evidence suggesting a direct connection between two of the suspects and Qatar’s intelligence service, allegedly activated via a secret code word. It was also revealed at the time that Mordechai would be called to testify in the case, given his connection to one of the other suspects.

More recently, the investigation has focused on the “Qatari money trail” — who paid, how much, to whom, and most importantly, for what. Orich claimed in his testimony that the funds found in his account originated from private work he performed for Einhorn’s company, Perception, and were not linked to Qatar.

Feldstein, currently under house arrest, requested yesterday that the Tel Aviv District Court review the decision to keep him under said restriction — arguing that there has been “selective enforcement” compared to Orich. Feldstein claimed that his house arrest terms should be eased now that suspicion against Orich in Qatargate has grown, while Orich has been released from restrictions.